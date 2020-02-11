School building committee meets with village board

Representatives Tina Stokes, Marc Pelster and Jonathan Temme were present to discuss the Boone Central Middle School building issue at the Petersburg Village Board meeting held last Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.The committee is doing a feasibility study for use of that facility. Ideas suggested by the community included a day care, gym, village office space and more.The committee asked if the village would take ownership of the building which was the committee’s recommendation.The three story building will probably be destroyed if no one steps up to purchase it. As part of the relocation of the middle school, as stated in the minutes of the Boone Central School Board, the cost of demolition was an approximate cost and included in the renovation budget of the Boone Central Public Schools.If the village takes ownership of the building, the building board would be a nonprofit 501(c)3 including representatives from the village and possibly the Petersburg Community Club. A committee would manage the building. Fund raising would also be a necessity.The committee was requesting a formal vote by the board because Boone Central needs to know who will accept ownership before negotiations can progress.