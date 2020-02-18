City Council approves new member, street closure

At a special meeting Monday morning, Feb. 17, the St. Edward City Council approved motions to appoint a new council member and to allow temporary closures of a one-block section of Clark Street on the south side of St. Edward Public School.

Mayor Dean Hamling presented the name of Melissa McIntosh to be appointed to serve in the council position he vacated when he filled the mayor’s position recently.

The council ratified the appointment of McIntosh, who is an elementary teacher at St. Edward Public School.

Hamling is a former St. Edward Mayor. He was elected to a new term on the council in November 2018 and began his new term in January 2019.

Melissa’s appointive term will run through 2022. Hamling’s term as mayor will also run through 2022.

Clark Street Closure

Due to public safety concerns, the council approved a resolution to close Clark Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets in the afternoons, during school days.

The adopted resolution states that Clark Street will be closed to traffic on all school days from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, which ends May 15, 2020.

Details in the Feb. 18 St. Edward Advance.