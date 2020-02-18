City Council moves ahead with street work

Newman Grove City Council voted Thursday night, Feb. 13, to move ahead with three of the five paving projects that had originally been proposed last fall.

Total cost of the paving work will be $519,808. The council accepted bids from A & R Construction Co., Plainview, for all three concrete paving projects as follows:

• Resurfacing of Seventh Street from Hale Avenue to Railroad Avenue, including the intersection of Bordwell Ave.

• Resurfacing of Hale Avenue from Eighth Street to Ninth Street (no intersections).

• Resurfacing of Sixth Street from Bordwell Avenue to Railroad Avenue.

Advanced Consulting Engineering Services was authorized to issue contracts on these three projects.

