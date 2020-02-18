NG FFA to mark National FFA Week

Newman Grove FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week from Feb. 24-28. This week embraces more than 92 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future.

Agriculture education includes three components, the classroom/laboratory, FFA, and Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). A program has to have all three components,

The Newman Grove FFA chapter is the oldest and longest running FFA chapter in the state of Nebraska. The chapter charter was signed in March of 1929 by Leslie M. Applegate, the first National FFA President.

FFA Week Activities

• Monday, Feb. 24 — Daily trivia and emblem hide game starts; FFA T-shirt day; elementary coloring contest; wear your favorite agriculture hat to school

• Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Elementary agricultural literacy day; “Tractor Battle” – Drive your tractor to school or wear your favorite tractor gear and colors.

• Wednesday, Feb. 26 — No school.

• Thursday, Feb. 27 — Teacher/staff appreciation breakfast at 7:30 a.m.; official dress day/FFA T-shirt day; business appreciation day.

• Friday, Feb. 28 –Ag Olympics, 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym; kiss the mystery farm animal contest.