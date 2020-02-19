Few incumbent filings by Feb. 18 deadline

With the filing deadline for incumbent office holders at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, the following Boone County office-holders had filed before the deadline for re-election:

– Alan Rasmussen, Republican, to retain his District #2 County Commissioner seat;

– Justin Frey, incumbent, Boone Central School Board;

– Edmond D. Knott, incumbent, Boone Central School Board;

– Brian Swerczek, incumbent, Ward 1 Riverside School Board;

– Karen Penne, incumbent, Ward 1 Riverside School Board;

– Terry George Glesinger, incumbent, Ward 2, Riverside School Board;

– Daniel J. Ray, non-incumbent, Ward 2, Riverside School Board;

– James R. Molt, incumbent, Ward 2, Riverside School Board;

– Allison Rankin, incumbent, Ward 2, Riverside School Board;

– David Merrell, incumbent, St. Edward School Board;

– David Roberts, incumbent, St. Edward School Board;

– Jim Meyer, incumbent, Albion Airport Authority;

– Ron Levander, incumbent, Albion Airport Authority;

– Marcus Johnson, incumbent, Albion City Council;

– Ashley Thieman, incumbent, Petersburg Village Board;

– Mitchell Koch, incumbent, Petersburg Village Board.

New candidates have until March 2, 2020 to file for office.

Primary election will be held May 12, 2020, and the general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.