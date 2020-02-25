Beaver speech team has busy and successful week

It was another busy week for the St. Edward High School speech team as some members competed in three meets over a four-day span.The Beavers placed second in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Spalding Academy. Humphrey St. Francis won the championship trophy, and Riverside High School was second.In the Lincoln East Spartan Invitational on Friday, St. Edward’s Sophie Reeves won first place in the championship division of humorous interpretation.Alias Schumacher earned fourth place in oral interpretation of drama, consultation division, at the Lincoln East meet. He also earned third place in the championship division of oral interpretation of drama at the Grand Island Northwest Viking invitational on Saturday, Feb. 22.Other St. Edward speakers earning medals in the GI Northwest meet, “next-in” division were Sophie Reeves, third in humorous interpretation; Alian Schumacher and Grace Tibor, fourth in duet acting, and Maddie Reeves and Sophie Werts, fifth in duet acting.Goldenrod Conference ResultsFollowing are medal results for the St. Edward team in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament:• Alias Schumacher and Grace Tibor, first place in duet acting;• Sophie Reeves, first place in humorous interpretation;• Alias Schumacher, Malaina Francis, Miranda Matchett, Payton Fitchner and Sophie Reeves, second in oral interpretation of drama;• Miranda Matchett, second in oral interpretation of serious prose;• Sophie Reeves, second place in poetry;• Grace Tibor, third in poetry;• Cole Mowrey, Maddie Reeves and Spencer Werts, fourth in oral interpretation of drama;• Maddie Reeves, fourth in humorous interpretation;• Alias Schumacher, fifth in oral interpregation of serious prose;• Payton Fichtner, fifth in extemporaneous speaking.