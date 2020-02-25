Dr. Jeremy Young leading state veterinary association

Dr. Jeremy Young of Elgin was installed as President of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) for 2020 at the association’s recent 124th annual convention in Lincoln on Jan. 24.Dr. Young is a partner in Town and Country Veterinary Clinic of Albion, Elgin and St. Edward.He received his DVM at Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2006. A native of Pierce, NE he was hired at Town and Country Veterinary Clinic as an associate veterinarian by Dr. Rick Cockerill and Dr. Chris Martinsen. In 2009, he purchased half interest in the clinic and currently practices with his partner, Dr. Cody Gulbrandson and two other associates.Dr. Young is active in the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association and attended the AVMA Veterinary Leadership Conference as an emerging leader in 2009. He has served on the NVMA CE committee for several years and as large animal sub-chair since 2014.As president, he will preside over NVMA board meetings and present programs to veterinary students at the university level.