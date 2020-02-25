Family Literacy Night set March 3 at Boone Central

Boone Central Elementary will be hosting its second annual Family Literacy Night on Tuesday, March 3 in conjunction with “Read Across America Week” and Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Teachers, high school youth, community members and retired teachers will present various literacy activities.

The annual Title I parent meeting will also be held that night.

At the end of the event, each student will receive a new book. Last year, 180 books were distributed, and more are anticipated this year with 311 students enrolled in elementary grades.