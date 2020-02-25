Jodi’s Hair Classic is featured business

Jodi’s Hair Classic is owned and operated by Jodi Fowlkes of Newman Grove.Jodi and her husband, David Fowlkes, have lived north of Newman Grove for almost 33 years. They have three children and five grandchildren, with two more on the way.She attended Columbus Beauty College in Columbus, and worked four years at Clip ‘N Curl in Albion before opening her own shop at 603 Hale Avenue in Newman Grove. She has operated the shop for 30 years in a building that was moved from Norfolk to Newman Grove 30 years ago.