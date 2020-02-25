Neligh firm to open Carquest store here

A new Carquest Auto Parts store is expected to open in mid- to late-April at the former Dollar General store at Fourth and Church Streets in downtown Albion.Co-owner Cody Frank will be opening his second location, Carquest of Albion, which will be managed by Turee Benson. Frank also co-owns Carquest of Neligh and Two Rivers Irrigation.“Albion is a really progressive town and very similar to Neligh,” Frank said recently. “We know the demographics of Neligh and have done well here. Albion is similar, and the people shop locally. It’s been proven that if the facilities are there, people tend to shop local.”The Albion location will only be for Carquest and ag-related electrical parts, and will feature a daily delivery route in a 20- to 30-mile radius of the store. He said they will be seeking applicants immediately to fill two positions.