Reception honors Jim Leifeld as Person of the Year

On Tuesday, Feb. 18,, 2020, friends and customers of Jim Leifeld gathered in the Petersburg Fire Hall to honor him as the recipient of the Norfolk Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank’s Northeast Nebraska Person of the Year Award.A representative of the Norfolk Daily News said, “It was hard to ignore the nomination letter. Jim has certainly been committed to the community. This is the fifth year for the Person of the Year in Norfolk and now Northeast Nebraska.”Arran Otten, Vice President of the Elkhorn Valley Bank, presented Leifeld with a plaque commemorating the occasion. He said, “I was in Petersburg during the 7 Cities Bike Ride and I felt it was a great community. Jim is certainly committed to this community. Individuals like him are the life and breath of a community and make it work.”Leifeld shared his appreciation to the Norfolk Daily News, Elkhorn Valley Bank and Harry and Bernie Cunningham for thinking I was worth nominating. He said, “There are many names of people who would qualify.