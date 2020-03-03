BCHC gets top reviews from state survey

Boone County Health Center had a couple of extra visitors last week. Two state surveyors showed up unannounced Monday to do a survey.

The surveyors stayed for most of the week, looking through Boone County Health Center’s operations and meeting with multiple staff members, patients, and even a few visitors.

During their exit review Thursday morning, survey results showed Boone County Health Center had zero hospital deficiencies and zero fire marshal deficiencies, shining results for a facility undergoing this kind of survey.

“This accomplishment is an accurate reflection of all the hard work our staff puts in day after day to provide exceptional care for our patients,” said President and CEO Tanya Sharp.

Complete story in the March 4 Albion News print and e-editions.