Community Club presents First Dollar Plaques

First Dollar Plaque was presented by Petersburg Community Club President Brett Temme during the club’s monthly meeting Monday night, March 2.

New businesses receiving the plaques were Jake Grundmayer, County Line Repair LLC; John Wagner, Beaver Creek Machine, and A. J. Jacobsen, 14-32 Farm Repair LLC.

All were welcomed and encouraged to become active members of the club.

Details in the March 4 Petersburg Press print and e-editions.