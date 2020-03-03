Destination Imagination team competes

A Newman Grove Destination Imagination team, consisting of members, Colton Wissenburg, Zander Jarecki, Owen Kaufman, Serenity Strong, Elise Witchell, Oliver Kaufman and Jayden Benson completed their season Saturday in Columbus.

It was Newman Grove’s first year of DI, said Tammy Kaufman, the team manager. She said: “I am very proud of the kids for all the effort and teamwork they put into the year. It was a learning year and now we know more of what to expect in the future”

The team chose the scientific central challenge called “First Encounter.” They had to choose a species (sea turtle) and a habitat (desert). Both the habitat and the species had to morph due to their first encounters with one another. They made a train, to show off their individual woodworking abilities, and a toolbox. Many other factors were involved.

The team met weekly since mid September. Next year, the team hopes to advance to state and maybe even eventually a global competition.