Great Plains State Bank supports Northeast CC ag project

Great Plains State Bank announced its financial support of Northeast Community College’s plans to enlarge and enhance agriculture facilities on its Norfolk campus.Rick Chochon, president of Great Plains State Bank, announced that the bank would invest $25,000 in Northeast’s Nexus project.“Agriculture will always be important in the state of Nebraska,” Chochon said, “and that’s never going to change. I think the innovation that Northeast Community College is coming up with is definitely going to help the ag sector moving forward. What they’re working toward with the Nexus project is well worth our investment.”Agriculture loans are a major part of the portfolio of Great Plains State Bank, Chochon explained.“We pride ourselves on the personal service,” he said.