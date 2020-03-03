Newman Grove FFA marks National FFA Week

Newman Grove FFA held a variety of special events and activities to celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 23-29.Monday was opening day of the daily trivia game and FFA “emblem hide” game at school. An elementary coloring contest was also held, and it was “Ag Hat Day” where members wore their favorite agriculture-themed hats to school.Tuesday was “Tractor Day” when members drove their tractors to school and wore their favorite tractor gear and colors. Elementary students participated in an agricultural literacy contest.A teacher-staff appreciation breakfast was held on Thursday morning, Feb. 27. This was also official dress/FFA T-shirt day and business appreciation date.On the final day of FFA Week, Friday, an Ag Olympics contest was held in the school gym, along with a kiss the mystery farm animal contest.