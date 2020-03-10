Dr. Amy Duhachek-Stapleman named UNMC Educator Laureate

Newman Grove native Amy Duhachek-Stapelman, M.D., an associate professor in the UNMC Department of Anesthesiology, has been named UNMC’s 2019-20 Varner Educator Laureate.Dr. Duhachek-Stapelman and her fellow education awardees were honored in a Feb. 20 ceremony at the Durham Research Center Auditorium.The Varner Educator Laureate Award recognizes an individual with sustained achievement in education who has significantly improved the UNMC learning environment through the provision of outstanding educational experiences.“The educational community at UNMC is led by many talented and devoted educators who promote innovation, best practices, and excellence,” said Brian Boerner, M.D., director of the Interprofessional Academy of Educators. “We congratulate the recipients of the Impact in Education Awards, all of whom have made outstanding contributions to the excellent learning experience at UNMC through their enthusiasm, expertise, and dedication to the educational mission.”