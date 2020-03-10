Fire damages Petersburg home Monday

On Monday morning, March 9, the Petersburg Fire Department and Rescue Units were called to the scene of a fire at the McKinzie Buschow home at 309 East Rae at 5:15 a.m.Ms. Buschow woke at around 4 a.m. and put in some laundry, but was not aware of anything unusual. About 5 a.m., she awoke again and luckily realized the house was on fire. She opened the bedroom door, sustaining burns to her hand, and saw the house was engulfed in smoke and fire. The ceiling fell down into the first floor.She immediately broke out a window in her first floor bedroom, which was approximately five feet off the ground. The oldest daughter went out first and caught the younger child, as well as Cooper, the family dog. They were taken to the Boone County Health Center and treated for smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises. They were released later that day.