Veterans Memorial plan approved by Legion Post #73

At a meeting last week, Newman Grove American Legion Post #73 approved the final design (above) for the new Veterans Memorial at Newman Grove. It will be located in the small park, across Highway 45 west of the school.The plans have been placed with a local contractor, but the final price has not yet been determined.The fund drive for this project started in late 2018, with a goal of $100,000. Through donations from area businesses and organizations, a total of $60,000 has been raised so far, and a spring 2020 start is planned for this project.Memorial tiles for the wall are being sold to honor area veterans, and these will include the name, rank, branch of service and service dates. Anyone wishing to donate or purchase a tile can contact Charlie Borg, Ray Flood or Don Wyant, or mail in the form to American Legion Post 73, PO Box 73, Newman Grove, NE 68758-0073