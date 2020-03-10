Village board discusses providing power to new addition

Getting power to the new addition was discussed at the March 3, 2020 Petersburg Village Board meeting.

Chairman Stokes has contacted Loup Power. With favorable weather, they would like to move forward with the project.

Cost would be approximately $18,438. The village has received franchise money totaling $18,608.02 so it basically provided the cost of the line.

Stokes met with Jim Schindel and two transformers will be needed. They are usually installed on the lot lines, but the lines are in the ditch. So, it’s necessary to move them 10 foot.

Bygland’s also has some dirt work to complete.

Read more in the March 11 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.