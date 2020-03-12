Local schools issue statement on coronavirus guidelines, procedures

A joint statement of procedures and guidelines addressing coronavirus (COVID-19) was issued by Boone Central Public Schools and St. Michael’s School on Wednesday, March 11.

The schools are working together with members of the Nebraska Department of Health, Nebraska Department of Education, ESU 7, East Central District Health Department and state and local officials to ensure accurate and timely information.

“We are closely monitoring the recent information on confirmed coronavirus cases in Nebraska and details pertaining to upcoming events and activities,” stated the memo from school administrators. “Continued communication and specific details can be expected as it is made available to us. In the meantime, the following information provides a basis for our plans and procedures:”

Prevention:

• Avoid close contact with people who sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Guidelines and Procedures for schools:

• If a staff member or student is infected with the virus, they will be immediately encouraged to report to East Central District Health Department. ECDHD hotline – 402-562-8960

• Symptoms to watch for include fever, significant cough, and runny nose.

• If a community member is infected with the virus, we will follow the protocols and guidance provided by the health department and meet to determine if any closures will happen.

• Community entrance into our buildings will be determined by asking visitors the following three questions as recommended by the health departments: (This does not include students and regular staff members).

o Do you have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms?

o Have you had close contact with a person known to have COVID-19?

o Have you traveled outside the USA in the past 14 days?

o Visitors answering “yes” to any of the three questions will not be allowed to enter the buildings.

Extracurricular Activity Participation:

• All activities are being monitored closely, and as always parents and guardians have the right to pull their student from participating in any school extracurricular activity or event.

• We are working closely with health departments, the NSAA, Mid State Conference Schools, as well as within our buildings to define any actions involving future activities moving forward.

School Closures:

• If school is to be called off due to increased diagnosis in the community a determination will be made regarding the amount of time, student contact hours, teacher contract time, and what that means for making up hours according to Rule 10.

• Information regarding closures will be made through the same sources we use to announce a snow day.

• If school is closed, all extra-curricular activities will be suspended during the entirety of the school closure