Nebraska Boys State Basketball Tournament to have free live streaming

Due to fans, outside of immediate family, being barred from attending the 2020 Nebraska NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament as a precautionary measure against the spread of Coronavirus, all games Thursday and Friday will be available, free of charge, by live stream. You can access and view all games by clicking the below link:

NFHS Network – https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa

All Saturday championship games will once again be televised live on Nebraska NET, and also available by live stream at netnebraska.org.