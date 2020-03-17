Author Kreycik presents program for NG students

On March 6, 2020, Newman Grove students were welcomed by a special visitor.Author Stacy Kreycik Miller talked about her life growing up near Niobrara on the Kreycik Elk & Buffalo Ranch, and her experience helping to raise and care for Elk.This was an inspiration for her first children’s book, “Suzie Saves the Day.”Stacy also talked to the students about the process of being an author and how the idea to write a book came about.She read her book aloud to the students, and answered their questions about the Elk Ranch and her story.