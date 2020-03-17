A Red Cross blood drive today, Wednesday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. has been relocated to the Casey building on the fairgrounds. The drive is sponsored by Boone Central Schools.
As of Tuesday, March 17, this blood drive was still scheduled.
There is an ongoing shortage of blood supplies, so all eligible donors are urged to give blood
Blood drive March 18 at fairgrounds
