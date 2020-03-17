As of Monday, Boone County’s 10th annual Home, Farm & Garden Show was still scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Boone County Fairgrounds.
The Home, Farm & Garden Show committee announced the show would go on after discussion with the County Ag Society. A majority of vendors and participants also favored moving forward with the show.
Home, Farm & Garden Show still on for March 28
