No classes at St. Edward Public School

No classes are being held at St. Edward Public Schools as of Monday, March 16, due to efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The closure could continue for up to six weeks, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. There will be a reassessment every two weeks.

The extended closure affects all activities and events, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions.

Many cancellations and postponements were announced last week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) across Nebraska.