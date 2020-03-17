Storm Spotter workshop held in Petersburg

Petersburg Fire Department hosted a storm watchers workshop in the community room at the fire hall on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.Paul Fajman, an instructor from the National Weather Bureau in Omaha/Valley, gave worthwhile information to department members and individuals from Petersburg and surrounding communities.He said storm spotters are often the first line of defense in the case of severe weather. Watchers are encouraged to report who, when and where, and possibly send a picture via social media by Twitter. Twitter is recommended rather than Facebook for speed and clarity.Large hail reports are of special importance. He explained the anatomy of a super cell. He cautioned them to be to the south and east of a storm which may seem wrong. And, at all costs, avoid the hail core.A micro burst should be reported. Wind speed can be estimated by the movement of trees.Observing the difference between a tornado and a gustnado is important.s.