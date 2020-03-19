Following are postponements and cancellations announced since Wednesday morning, March 18:
MISSION POSSIBLE STORE is closed.
ORPHAN GRAIN TRAIN loading at the Mission Possible Store, originally set for Monday, March 23, is postponed to a later date.
BOONE COUNTY HOME, FARM & GARDEN SHOW, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been postponed to Saturday, May 2, 2010. Biggo Bash game with local businesses will continue until the show date.
Postponements, cancellations due to COVID-19
Following are postponements and cancellations announced since Wednesday morning, March 18: