Courthouse outer doors are locked

Boone County Courthouse closed effective Monday, March 23, to help with efforts to limit the spread of coronvirus.

The outside doors of the courthouse are locked until further notice. Walk-in admissions are allowed by appointment only.

Admittance will be allowed to driver’s exams every other Wednesday, and to those required to appear in court sessions.

Please conduct business as much as possible by telephone, email, or the county drop box.

A complete contact guide for county offices in this week’s Albion News, Petersburg Press and St. Edward Advance.