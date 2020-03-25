BRAN 40 Ride still on for June

So far, the Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) 40th anniversary ride is still scheduled for June 7-13, with an overnight stop in St. Edward on Thursday, June 11.

A local committee is still planning for the St. Edward stop.

This update was posted March 14 by the BRAN 40 Committee:

“We want to update your concerns and questions about our plans as they pertain to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

We’ve had initial conversations with the BRAN Board members and at this time we are proceeding with plans to host “BRAN40” as scheduled. That said, we will continue to work closely with the community officials to ensure we are taking the proper precautions and making decisions that are in the best interest of our riders and host communities.

We will continue to keep a close eye on the developments as they pertain to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and will communicate with all impacted parties should any of our policies or timeline change.

Please direct any questions to either brantour@yahoo.com or bicyclerideacrossnebraska@gmail.com.”