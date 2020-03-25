Newman Grove school closed for ‘indefinite period’ due to COVID-19

Newman Grove Public Schools, in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Education and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, has decided to close for an indefinite period of time in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will make changes to our educational programs as recommended by the Nebraska Department of Education,” stated a letter sent Monday to parents from school administrators. “Our teachers and staff will be convening within the next couple of days to put together educational programs for your students. In the meantime, we encourage your students to participate in the educational programming offered by the Nebraska State Education Association and News Channel Nebraska.”

Closure Recommendation

The health departments have been in consultation with state and local partners regarding the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

It is our joint recommendation that public and parochial schools in the ELVPHD, NCDHD, and LBPHD health districts do not plan on returning to school for the 2019-2020 school year. Although the school campuses should remain closed, and normal operations suspended, modifications that you can make to continue teaching and learning are encouraged.