School will remain closed through April 30

After consultation with the Nebraska Department of Education and the East Central District Health Department, St. Edward Public Schools Superintendent Justin Frederick announced Monday that school would remain closed to students through April 30.

The COVID-19 shutdown will be re-evaluated on April 16, and any change of plans will be announced.

A further extension of the current situation appears likely through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Learning enrichment packets were being prepared for students early this week, and will be available for distribution starting today, Wednesday, March 25.

Meals for Students

Also starting today, St. Edward Public Schools will be providing meals for district students up to age 18.

The meals will include both lunch and breakfast items, and they can be picked up at the south lunchroom doors from 11 a.m. to 12 noon each weekday.

Read more in the March 25 St. Edward Advance print and e-editions.