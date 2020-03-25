Shelters available in severe weather

According to the Petersburg Fire Department and Civil Defense coordinator Eric Petsche tested the Petersburg warning system. It was sounded for three full uninterrupted minutes last Wednesday.

If a tornado was actually approaching, this continuous sounding of the siren would indicate immediate danger and the need to take shelter. No all clear siren is sounded.

With tornado season approaching, the Petersburg Fire Department and Civil Defense Coordinator Eric Petsche remind residents the following shelters will be available in case of a tornado: Great Plains State Bank basement during banking hours, Boone Central Middle School basement during school hours, and St. John’s Church basement will be open any time day or night. Petersburg Fire Hall also has a handicapped accessible shelter.