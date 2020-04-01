Backyard activities

By Julie Dickerson

Spring is here and parents and children are still isolated at home.

A couple of weeks ago, my daughter sent me a few fun things for kids to do while hanging out.

Well, she sent another one that I thought I would share. Maybe, since it is supposed to be nice outside, the kids might enjoy some of these activities. Or, adults you might like to do some of these in your spare time as well.

Cloud gaze, bird watch, paint nature, look for animal tracks, watch the sunset, puddle jump, make mud pies, paint nature with water, pick up sticks, make stickmen, pick up garbage, go on a nature scavenger hunt, make a nature bracelet, create land art, make a fort, make tree and leaf rubbings, search for animal homes, hunt for mushrooms, search for signs of the season, make letters out of nature, count pieces of nature, thread beads on sticks, build a bonfire (with adult supervision), play flashlight tag at night, make up a nature story and…

Write with chalk, blow bubbles, brings toys outside, make a tic tac toe board, make nature prints, play sticker tag, looks for bugs, make art, collect nature, have a picnic outside, wash your car, wash toys, make sun prints, make nature jars and…

Make a flower hiking stick, make a musical hiking stick, make a nature writing tray, see what sinks and floats, jump in a pile of leaves, shovel snow (unless it is all gone), make stick crowns, cook a meal outside…

Run around the house five times, identify plants, run through the sprinkler, make muddy toy car tracks, check the moon phase, roast marshmallows, make a nature portrait, climb trees, paint nature shadows, make stick and stone constellations, color with nature…

Search for seeds, make a hop scotch with chalk, look for symmetry in nature, make nature suncatchers, make a bird feeder, paint with nature, go star gazing, look for beginning sounds in nature…

Play frozen nature, make mud faces on trees, draw with sticks in the mud, make nature puzzles, take nature photos, press flowers, explore with binoculars, listen to music, fly a kite, make a journey stick, make a nature badge, throw a frisbee. make an icy suncatcher…

Search for hidden toys, go on a five senses walk, cut pieces of nature, search for colors in nature, make sticky paper nature art, make snowy cookie cutter designs, hug trees, hula hoop toss, plant something, dig in the dirt, stack and balance rocks, make a map of your yard, make flower paintbrushes, start a nature journal, make a magical garden or snow garden.

I am sure you can think of a ‘zillion’ more things to do outside in the backyard.

Most of all, have fun!

I’ll end with a couple of funny quotes received from friends:

“Let’s get some warm weather to spend in Puerto Backyard, and get out of Los Livingroom.”

“The world has flipped upside down. Old folks are sneaking out of the house, and their kids are yelling at them to stay indoors. “It’s for your own good!”