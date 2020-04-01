Community Center fund gains $5,000

St. Edward Community Center fund drive gained $5,000 during the past week, raising the total to $247,1533 as of Monday, March 30.

The additional funds came from one donor.

This leaves just $52,847 to be raised to meet the $300,000 goal.

Community members, alumni and friends of St. Edward can donate online. An account has been established through the Nebraska Community Foundation for those who would like to donate to the project.

Plans call for an 8,640 square foot facility to be built, with the estimated project budget set at $1.3 million. Several grants have been obtained for this project.

Interested donors can go to the Nebraska Community Foundation’s website at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/boone-county-foundation-fund/.