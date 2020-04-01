Egg Your Yard set April 10 at Newman Grove

Newman Grove Community Club and Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home are sponsoring an Egg Your Yard event in Newman Grove on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The community club members will come to your home and egg your yard with candy-filled eggs to create fun for your kids or families. This is for families with kids ages infant to fourth grade.

Orders can be placed for Newman Grove and the surrounding rural areas. Deadline to order is April 6. Contact Meghan Flood at meghan.flood@ngpublicschools.com.

When you register, please include name, address, how many kids in the household and their ages. This is to register for the gift baskets to be given away.

This event was organized in response to the coronavirus and replaces the annual Easter Egg Hunt usually held.