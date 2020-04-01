Fire damages farmstead, destroys hog barn

A major rural fire Wednesday afternoon, April 1, destroyed a hog barn and damaged other buildings and equipment at the Jerry Hagemann farm north of Albion.Albion Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. to battle the blaze that spread to a nearby tree line.Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department was called in for mutual aid.Winds from the south at about 20 miles per hour caused the fire to spread. The farmhouse was not damaged in the blaze.The fire was under control by by shortly after 2 p.m., but firemen were still on the scene mopping up.Cause of the blaze was not immediately available.Photos by Chrissy Rasmussen and Jenny Porter.