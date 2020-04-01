Fire departments called to grass fire

On Monday March 30 at 6:40 p.m., the Petersburg Fire Department was alerted to a fire call eight miles west and three miles north of Petersburg on the Dave Baker property.

Baker was burning a tree pile when the prevailing east wind carried it to the west into pasture land.

Command officers Rod Stuhr and A. J. Jacobson called for mutual aid from the Elgin department who responded with two grass rigs.

According to Chief Baumgartner, approximately 70 acres of grass land was burned.

The department returned to base at 10 p.m.