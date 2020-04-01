Newman Grove school construction shows progress

Progress is being made on the Newman Grove Public School addition project.

All exterior block work is completed, and exterior brick work is in progress on the addition along with north side of the building.

The roof is complete except for one section that will have a concrete slab roof and will serve as the storm shelter.

Most trades are now at work inside the building. Steel interior studs are being installed inside the building, and electricians are now working inside the gym.

“We are trying to follow all rules related to COVID-19, including distancing of personnel,” said Superintendent of Schools Mikal Shalikow. “That means a limit of no more than 10 people in an area at one time, providing hand wash stations, and more.”

A project soon to be started is the front gymnasium entrance, which will be removed and replaced.

The goal is a fall completion of the construction, likely in October 2020.