Ag & Education Center on track for late April completion

Completion of all structural work on the new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center is expected by the end of April 2020, according to Tracy Fuelberth, site foreman for Rathman Construction.The project has been delayed some by wet weather.“We need Mother Nature to cooperate so we can get finished up,” Fuelberth said.Electrical wiring finish work was the primary activity early this week, as all major fixtures have been installed.“There is a lot of electrical to do, but the arena and office areas are basically done,” said Fuelberth. Contractors were waiting on some doors to be completed for the office area. Fixtures were installed in the restrooms, with some work remaining. Carpet and tile work are completed in the office areas and conference room.