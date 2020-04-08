BRAN called off for 2020, same route set for 2021

Organizers of the 2020 Bike Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) announced last week that the ride will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Edward was scheduled to be one of the host towns for the ride on Thursday, June 11.

After being contacted by the BRAN Executive Board on whether to plan the ride, the St. Edward Development Company determined it was best to no longer host the ride due to uncertainty/danger surrounding COVID-19.

This was apparently the decision of most host communities scheduled for the 2020 BRAN ride.

St. Edward Development Co. has agreed to host BRAN in 2021, and they expressed appreciation to everyone who had singed up to participate and volunteer for the event.

BRAN 2021 will cover a distance of more than 440 miles, starting on June 6 at Hemingford in the Nebraska Panhandle and concluding on June 12 at Wahoo. BRAN uses its revenues to provide scholarships to Nebraska high school graduates attending Nebraska trade schools, colleges and universities.