Churches offering Easter services via electronic media

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some area churches are offering services via electronic media.

Following is the list of Easter week service plans available to the Albion News as of Tuesday, April 7:

• Albion and Loretto United Methodist Churches will have video Easter services on their Facebook Live page: Albion & Loretto United Methodist Churches. Video available by 10 a.m. Sunday. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday also available on Facebook. There are future plans to use the “Zoom” app to connect with parishioners.

• First Baptist Church of Albion will post its Easter worship service on Facebook Live and on its website by 10 a.m. Sunday.

• Zion Lutheran Church has a broadcast of its worship service each Sunday at 9 a.m. on cable channel 21. Good Friday service will be available on Facebook Live.

• First Baptist Church will have its Easter service on Facebook Live on Sunday at 10 a.m. Video will then be posted to their website at www.fbcalbion.com. Sunday service is posted weekly on the Facebook page: Albion First Baptist Church

• St. Michael’s Church, Albion, and St. Anthony’s Church, Cedar Rapids. You Tube video is available of the Palm Sunday Mass. Parishioners should check the St. Michael’s website, www.stmichaelalbion.com, for further service information.

• Akron Presbyterian is gathering via “Zoom.” Any requests for an invite can be sent to Lori Noble. Facebook page is: Akron Presbyterian Church and Friends Of Akron.

Newman Grove Area

• Zion, Shell Creek, and Salem Churches will communicate via the Facebook page: Shell Creek Lutheran Church

• Lindsay Holy Family has a “zoom” link live every Saturday night for 5 p.m. mass. The link is on their website.

• United Methodist Church in Newman Grove does a service on zoom via their Facebook page: United Methodist Church, Newman Grove.

• Dr. Todd Wallace, interim pastor for Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove, has Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday messages on the Facebook page at Fellowship Bible Church, Newman Grove.

This is not a complete list of electronic options available. Other churches will likely have electronic viewing options available.

If your church has a website or Facebook page, please check that for further information.