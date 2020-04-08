Masses will be streamed online

Catholic Parishes in Partnership: St. John the Baptist, Petersburg, St. Bonaventure, Raeville, St. Boniface, Elgin, St. Peter de Alcantara, Ewing, St. Theresa, Clearwater and St. John the Baptist, Deloit are able to join together for online Holy Week and Easter Masses to be streamlined on facebook.com/cppnebraska.

Services for Holy Thursday will be at 7 p.m. Good Friday services will be at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil will be Saturday at 8:30 p.m.