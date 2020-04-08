Veterans Memorial near completion

The monument portion of the Veterans Memorial (above) at the Petersburg Park was completed in early February when the metal designs made by Clyde Stuhr were added at the top.

Concrete work by Wes Stokes and volunteers, and brick work by Mike Bennett were complete last fall.

Two flagpoles will be installed at the site soon. Another new brick monument at the park honors Eagle Scouts and Scout leaders from the Petersburg community. The memorial area will be a major attraction to the local park.

A date for the dedication ceremony will be announced.