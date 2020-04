St. Edward Community Center fund drive total remains at $248,181 this week, with about $51,819 left to raise to reach the $300,000 goal.Donations can be made online at the Nebraska Community Foundation website. Anyone having questions can contact Dean Hamling at 402-649-0344.Others available to contact about donations are Tony Kurtenbach, 402-948-0591, or Cindy Stephens at St. Edward Floral, 402-678-3334.