Newman Grove Community Club is planning a trash pick-up event, with social distancing, this Saturday, April 18, starting at 2 p.m.
At least 20 volunteers will be needed to split up on the highway south and north of Newman Grove, and possibly other main roads.
This will be great exercise for families, as well as an opportunity to teach children about littering and what can be done to prevent it.
NG trash pick-up set for Saturday
