Possible 2020 Boone Central graduation dates listed

Possible graduation dates for the Boone Central class of 2020 were discussed at the Boone Central School Board meeting Monday night, April 13.

Erik Kravig, high school principal, said possible graduation dates of Sunday, June 28, or Saturday, July 25, are favored by the seniors. These would be indoor ceremonies, if possible.

Some of the major awards and scholarship announcements usually presented at Honors Night may be incorporated with graduation. Other honors and awards will be announced in May.