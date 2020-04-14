Saturday night Cruise held April 11

Last Saturday evening, April 11 many Petersburg residents, as well as those from the surrounding areas, joined in an impromptu “Cruise the Burg” night.

With the warm weather Saturday and the past months of social distancing, many people of all ages took the opportunity to come out and have a little fun.

The evening was reminiscent of the scene on Saturday nights in the 50’s and 60’s when it was nearly impossible to cross the street because of the traffic.