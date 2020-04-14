School administrators outline remainder of school year

As of last week, the Governor and Commissioner of Education made the difficult decision to close all schools in Nebraska for the rest of the school year until May 31st. The NSAA has also canceled all activities until the end of May.Student Learning: With the decision to close all schools for the rest of the year, we have created the current plan for our students.Seniors – Will hand last enrichment packet in on April 15, will start new learning packets/e-learning on April 16, and will continue that through May 1. At that time, as long as all work is in, they are done. Students will be notified if they need to continue to educational requirements to receive diploma.9th-11th grade – Will hand last enrichment packet in on April 15, will start new learning packets/e-learning on April 16, and will continue through May 13.PK-8th grade – Will continue to do enrichment packets until final return on May 13.