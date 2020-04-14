Spring clean-up set April 17-19

Village of Petersburg Clean-Up Days are April 17-19, 2020 for residential properties.

Roll off dumpsters will be placed on Main Street. Petersburg residents may drop off items free of charge on these days.

You can throw away lumber, plastic, siding, couches, mattresses, TVs, microwaves and lawnmowers (if the oil and gas are removed).

Items not accepted are household chemicals, paint, tires, batteries, lawn pesticides, dehumidifiers, gas, oil or yard waste.